Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday reported 134 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,74,452, while the death toll rose to 3,980 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 44, followed by Ranga Reddy (14) and Medchal Malkajgiri (9) , a state government bulletin, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Saturday, said.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 164 people recovering from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,66,846.

The number of active cases stood at 3,626, the bulletin said.

It said 32,621 samples were tested on Saturday and the total number of specimen tested till date was 2,82,57.862. The samples tested per million population was 7,59,211. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.59 per cent while the recovery rate stood at 98.87 per cent.

