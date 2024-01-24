Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend a meeting of booth-level party workers in Telangana on January 25, the party said on Tuesday.

Telangana Chief Minister and state Congress president A Revanth Reddy, who held a review meeting with party leaders, called upon the agents to turn up in large numbers.

Kharge will give guidance to the agents, who played a key role in the party's success in recent Assembly polls, on gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress said in its release.

