Hyderabad, Mar 29 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enable the medical students who returned to India from war-hit Ukraine to join medical colleges in the country as a special case to let them complete their education.

Also Read | Tata Consumer Products Announces Reorganisation Plan, To Merge Coffee Business With Itself.

For this purpose, permission may also be accorded to proportionately increase the seats in different semesters in medical colleges on a one-time basis to accommodate these students, he said.

Also Read | Heat on E-Scooter Makers After Deadly Fires, Government Orders Probe.

"Considering the exceptional circumstances of these students, I would request that as a special case, to help them complete their education, they may be enabled to join medical colleges in the country in equivalent semesters in relaxation of the regulations in vogue," Rao said in a letter to Modi.

The Telangana government has decided to bear the medical college fees for students belonging to the state in view of the hardships faced by them, he said.

There are over 700 students from Telangana who have returned from Ukraine "without completing their medical education", Rao said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)