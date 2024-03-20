Hyderabad, Mar 20 (PTI) Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday visited the Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar here and the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta near the city.

He posted on X that he prayed for the well-being of 140 crore people of the nation.

Radhakrishnan, who is the Governor of Jharkhand, assumed additional charge as the Governor of Telangana here earlier on Wednesday.

Radhakrishnan was given the additional charge as Telangana Governor following the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan from the post.

