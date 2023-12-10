Hyderabad, Dec 10 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday assumed charge as the Roads and Buildings Minister of the Telangana government.

Observing that roads are a key indicator of development, he thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for assigning him this key department. He recalled the words of former US President John F Kennedy, who reportedly said, "America's roads are good not because America is rich. America is rich because of its good roads."

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy indicated that he would be ordering changes in the state legislature premises by demolishing some buildings and that the legislative council would function from the old building after renovation. Beautification works would also be taken up in the legislature premises, he said.

He further indicated that he and the CM would visit the premises in a couple of days with officials.

He also said he would meet Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi to discuss issues concerning the state.

The new Congress government in the state, led by CM Revanth Reddy, assumed office on December 7. The ministers were allocated portfolios on December 9.

