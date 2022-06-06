Hyderabad, Jun 6 (PTI) The Telangana State Women's Commission on Monday sought a report from the Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on the case of gangrape of a teenage girl here.

Taking cognisance of the case on its own, the Commission urged the DGP to submit a report on it, official sources said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Gang Rape: YouTubers Booked for Uploading Video Clip.

The Commission is for tough punishment of the culprits and it would stand by the victim's family, they said.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said a case against a man has been registered and served him a notice asking him to appear before the police after he allegedly uploaded on the social media a video of the minor girl with the accused, reportedly revealing her identity.

Also Read | Remarks Against Prophet: Now, UAE Joins List of Islamic Nations Condemning Nupur Sharma's Statements.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday sought a detailed report within two days from the Chief Secretary and DGP regarding the case.

The teen, who visited a pub here on May 28, was gangraped by five people, including three juveniles, in a vehicle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)