Wreckage of the air ambulance being loaded from the Chatra crash site for investigation (Photo/ANI)

Chatra (Jharkhand) [India], February 25 (ANI): Teams from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have conducted on-site investigations into the tragic air ambulance crash that claimed seven lives in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday evening.

The teams on Wednesday collected crucial evidence from the wreckage of the Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft, registered VT-AJV, which was operating a medical evacuation flight from Ranchi to Delhi when it went down in Kasariya Panchayat under Simaria block on Monday at around 7:30 pm.

Also Read | IDFC First Bank Fraud: Ex-Manager and 3 Others Arrested in INR 590-Crore Scam in Haryana; Know Their Modus Operandi and How the Fraud Unfolded.

Drone inspection of the area was also conducted, and the wreckage of the plane was transported out of the jungle as investigations continue.

The DGCA team also arrived at the site on Tuesday to examine the wreckage, while the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) collected crucial documents and evidence, reaffirming that the investigation will continue.

Also Read | Veena George Health Update: Kerala Health Minister Hospitalised After Violent Protest at Kannur Railway Station.

On Tuesday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shubham Khandelwal stated that locals had reported seeing the aircraft lose balance moments before it crashed. He said the bodies had been handed over to family members and postmortems had been conducted.

Eyewitness Pawan Yadav told officials that the aircraft had appeared unstable before a loud explosion was heard amid light rain and poor weather conditions.

The aircraft had taken off from Ranchi at 19:11 IST and had lost radar and communication contact near 100 nautical miles south-east of Varanasi before crashing.

The AAIB and DGCA teams are expected to carry out a detailed analysis to determine the cause of the crash, examining technical records and assessing the condition of the aircraft at the time of the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)