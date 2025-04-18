Thane, Apr 18 (PTI) A special POCSO court has acquitted a civic official from Maharashtra's Thane district in a sexual harassment case after the complainants, a woman and her minor daughter, failed to support their allegations.

In his order of April 16, a copy of which was made available on Friday, Special Judge D S Deshmukh held that the prosecution witnesses had not supported their case.

According to the prosecution, Kantilal Kisan Bangar (51), a sanitary inspector with the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, allegedly made sexual advances towards a female sweeper and her teenage daughter in 2022 under the pretext of giving the woman's husband a job.

Bangar was subsequently booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

However, the complainant and her daughter failed to support the allegations during the trial.

In his judgment, the judge said the prosecution witnesses instead admitted that the accused had not committed any act against the complainants and concluded that charges against the accused could not be proved.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)