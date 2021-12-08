Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) With the addition of 94 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,70,056, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of one more patient, the death toll in the district went up to 11,590. The mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case tally has gone up to 1,38,708 while the overall death toll is 3,302, an official from Palghar said.

