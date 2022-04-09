Thane, Apr 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up by six to reach 7,08,833, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: LeT Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Encounter in Kulgam.

These cases were reported on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Anand Parvat Industrial Area, 6 Firemen Injured; Five Shops Gutted In Azad Market.

Since nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained constant at 11,883. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,595, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)