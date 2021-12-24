Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) With the addition of 153 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,71,669, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Chandigarh Municipal Elections 2021: Polling for 35-Seat of Municipal Corporation Begins.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

Also Read | Huawei Introduces Smart Glasses With Detachable Front Frame Design.

With the virus claiming the lives of two persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,603.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,39,080, while the death toll is 3,308 another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)