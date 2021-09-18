Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra increased by 264 to 5,55,871, while the death of four patients took the toll to 11,366, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent at present.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,35,303, while the death toll is 3,273, another official said.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte on Friday took a review of the COVID-19 measures in Thane virtually, where he directed the officials to increase testings in the district.

The positivity rate of Thane district is less than two per cent. However, the number of patients in Mumbai, which is adjacent to this district, is increasing and Thane district should be more vigilant, he told the officials.

Additional Chief Secretary of the health department, Dr Pradip Vyas, said that besides COVID-19, cases of dengue and chikungunya are on the rise in some districts, therefore the civic bodies and other concerned agencies in rural areas should focus on destroying the mosquito breeding grounds.

