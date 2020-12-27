Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) With the addition of 331 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,41,473, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of seven persons, the death toll in the district rose to 5,924. The mortality rate is 2.45 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,31,356 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 95.81 per cent. There are 4,193 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,105, while the death toll is 1,181, he said.

