Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) A langur was electrocuted in Wagle Estate area of Thane city on Sunday morning, said the civic corporation's RDMC chief Santosh Kadam.

The incident took place atop a electric pole on road number 28, the same spot where two monkeys died of electrocution on December 7, he added.

Officials said this was the third case of monkeys getting electrocuted in the past few weeks, with the other incident, which saw the death of two monkeys, taking place on October 10.

