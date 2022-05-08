Thane, May 8 (PTI) With the addition of 17 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,09,182, while one fatality raised the death toll to 11,894, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases and death were reported on Saturday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.

