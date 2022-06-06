Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) With the addition of 273 new COVID-19 cases, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,11,115, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

There was no fresh fatality and the death toll in the district stood at 11,895, he said, adding that COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

