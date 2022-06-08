Thane, Jun 8 (PTI) With the addition of 313 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,11,626, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, a jump of over 100 cases from the infection tally on Monday, he said.

The death toll in the district stood at 11,895 as there was no fresh fatality, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

