Thane, Oct 22 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 78 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall infection tally to 7,46,282, a health official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, and currently there are 480 active cases.

With the death of two patients due to the infection during the day, the fatality count of the district rose to 11,964, while the recovery figure has reached 7,34,529, he added.

