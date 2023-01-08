Thane, Jan 8 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported one new case of coronavirus, taking its infection count to 7,47,408, a health official said on Sunday.

Also Read | @DhakaPrasar More Visuals from Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad. – Latest Tweet by DD News.

The new case was recorded on Saturday, he said, adding that there are currently 11 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Minor Rape Victim Shoots Mother of Accused in Ghonda Area, Arrested.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,971 and the recovery count stood at 7,36,194, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)