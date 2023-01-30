Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) One new COVID-19 case has been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,47,446, a health official said on Monday.

The latest case was reported on Sunday, he said, adding that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has come down to nine, compared to 28 the previous day.

The fatality toll in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, stood at 11,969 as no death was reported on Sunday. The count of recoveries has reached 7,36,236, the official said.

