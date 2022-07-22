Thane, Jul 22 (PTI) With the addition of 165 coronavirus positive cases, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has increased to 7,33,112, a health official said on Friday.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Molested by Lawyer, Accused Sentenced to Three Years Rigorous Imprisonment.

There are now 1,018 active cases in the district, he said.

Also Read | Facebook Launches New Home & Feed Tabs on Its App.

With the death of one patient during the day, the toll rose to 11,924, while the count of recoveries reached 7,21,106, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)