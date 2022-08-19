Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 303 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection tally to 7,37,728, a health official said on Friday.

Also Read | Lenovo Legion Y70 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

With the addition of these cases on Thursday, the district currently has 1,641 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Five Held for Stripping Girl, Thrashing Couple in Hamirpur.

Since no patient died due to the infection during the day, the fatality count remained unchanged at 11,938, he said, adding that the overall recovery figure has reached 7,24,599, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)