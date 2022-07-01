Thane, Jul 1 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 609 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,27,965, a health official said on Friday.

With these cases reported on Thursday, there are now 5,681 active cases in the district.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,906, while the recovery count has reached, 7,09,559, the official added.

