Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 11 (ANI): Days after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed his desire to enter the Chief Ministerial race in Kerala, party MP Hibi Eden said that he can do so if "the high command allows" him.

Tharoor had shown his willingness to contest elections from Kerala while speaking to a local Malayalam news channel.

When asked if he was willing to take up the Chief Ministerial post in Kerala, he replied affirmatively, "I am ready for the role. But the ultimate decision belongs to the people. The responsibility of finding the underlying reasons for the issues faced by Kerala lies with us," he said a few days ago.

"The party should decide who will contest. An MP cannot decide not to contest tomorrow. If the party decides, he will have to contest. The party will say if his services are more needed for state politics. No confusion in this," Congress MP Hibi Eden said underscoring that neither the party [Congress] nor the high command has so far decided on the next chief ministerial face for Kerala.

"If they decide I will stand with him," Eden added reiterating that the party has not appointed Tharoor for the role yet.

He further said, "Tharoor may wish. But the party has not appointed him for that. Anyone can want it. No one is underqualified. Whoever it is, they need to be given high command clearance."

Later in his address to mediapersons, Eden said that they have led the organisational activity of adding names to the voters' list and are now moving forward with that.

"I have not found any difficulty in preparations related to the Lok Sabha elections. All the political parties are doing things vigorously as the elections are closer. We have already held many meetings related to the concept of Vision 2024," he added. (ANI)

