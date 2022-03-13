Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday declared the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state, stating that the film needs to be watched by maximum people.

He further said that the film is a heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s

"Movie #TheKashmirFiles is heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s. This needs to be watched by maximum people, hence we have decided to make it a tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Earlier, Haryana and Gujarat governments had declared that "The Kashmir Files" movie will be tax-free.

The Haryana government also directed cinemas and multiplexes not to charge state GST on the screening of the movie.

The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. (ANI)

