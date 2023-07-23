Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): Theatre Federation of Kashmir, in an important meeting held on Sunday in Srinagar, unanimously elected an executive body for the next two years.

The new executive body said it was strongly committed to promoting the welfare of theatre and theatre artists in the Valley.

Also Read | Rain Forecast and Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Konkan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Other Regions Till July 27.

The newly elected executive body of the 'Theatre Federation of Kashmir' comprises Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan as president, Shaikh Mohammad Haneef as vice president, Manzoor Ahmad Mir as general secretary, Farhat Siddiqui as treasurer, and Gulshan Badrani as media secretary.

Additionally, several esteemed individuals have been inducted as executive members of the Executive Body, further bolstering the team's expertise and capabilities.

Also Read | Manipur Horror: Freedom Fighter's 80-Year-Old Wife Burnt Alive By Armed Group in Kakching Amid Attack.

The executive members are Mushtaq Baqal, Gul Javaid Khan, Gul Riyaz, Manzoor Malik, Mairaj ud din Bhat (Azad), Mairaj ud din Butt (KPC), Dilshad Mustafa, Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Ashiq Masoom and Zareena.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected president of the Theatre Federation of Kashmir, said, "I am deeply honoured by the trust placed in me and my fellow colleagues. Our focus will be to strengthen the theatre community in Kashmir, provide a platform for artistic expression, and address the challenges faced by our talented artistes."

Mohammad Haneef said they will strive to enhance the reach and impact of "this beautiful artform".

"Theatre has the power to create meaningful connections and reflect the essence of our society," he added.

Manzoor Ahmad Mir, the general secretary of the 'Theatre Federation of Kashmir', said, "The theatre community in Kashmir has always been vibrant and talented, but it faces certain challenges that need to be addressed. We, as the Executive Body, are committed to fostering an environment that nurtures the growth of theatre and supports our gifted artists in their artistic endeavours."

During the meeting, members of the federation expressed their confidence in the current ad-hoc executive body, praising their dedication and hard work in advancing the cause of theatre in the region.

The elected executive body will continue its efforts to address the genuine concerns of the theatre community and work tirelessly for its betterment, the federation said.

The meeting was attended by representatives from prominent theatre groups in the region. These were Kashmir Valley Theatre (Srinagar), Mehak Dramatic Club (Srinagar), Young Dramatists Society (Srinagar), Azad Dramatic Club (Ganderbal), Dilshad Cultural Forum (Sumbal, Sonawari), CEEO (Budgam), Gulshan Cultural Forum (Badran, Budgam), JK Cultural Revolution (Srinagar), SAATH (Ganderbal), Kashmir Performers Collective (Pattan, Baramulla), and ACT (Srinagar). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)