Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday announced that the state of the art 'Dastaan-e-Shahadat' theme park, depicting the glorious history of Sikhs, would be inaugurated by mid-November.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the matter, the CM said the theme park would contain 11 galleries equipped with the ultra modern gadgets such as revolving theatre, dome, static set, live action studio, mixture of set and live shoot, 270 degree screen projection screen with double screens.

In an official release, the Chief Minister said that the inauguration would be marked with full religious fervour and prominent personalities from all walks of life besides representatives from other religions would also be invited for the mega event.

The chief minister further directed the formation of the departmental committees for smooth and successful conduct of the event.

