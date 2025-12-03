New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): BJP MP Dinesh Sharma, speaking about the potential agenda for the winter parliamentary session, reiterated that the government has already announced discussions on topics such as Vande Mataram and electoral reforms.

In an interaction with ANI, the BJP MP alleged that the decision had already been taken during deliberations and accused the opposition of wasting two days without reason and attempting to disrupt the functioning of the House.

He further added that if this "negative attitude" were turned into constructive discussion, it would ultimately benefit the public.

"The government is fully prepared. The government even announced that there will be a discussion on Vande Mataram and electoral reforms. This work had already been decided in the deliberations. Without any reason, the opposition wasted two days for themselves and tried to ruin the House as well. I believe that if this negative attitude is transformed into a positive debate, it will be beneficial for the general public..." said Sharma.

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that he is looking forward to "a very constructive and engaging discussion" on election reforms after an agreement between the government and opposition to resolve the impasse over demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He said SIR is an administrative matter of the Election Commission and that there was a need to broaden the scope of debate.

"Election Commission reform is a larger issue which is conducted by the Govt and discussed in the Parliament. Parliament makes laws. So, for bigger reforms in the Election Commission and Election process, Parliament takes up all the matters. SIR is an administrative matter which was decided by the Election Commission of India. That is why, I had stated that if at all we have to discuss about the Election Commission and its role, then we have to widen the scope, you can't just pick up a matter which is administrative in nature, conducted by the Election Commission of India without any direction or consultation from the Government," he said.

"Since the matter has been settled by coming into an agreement for discussion and the time and the date have been finalised, I look forward to a very constructive and engaging discussion," he added.

Rijiju said that discussions on Vande Mataram and electoral reforms will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha after Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will discuss the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram on December 8, and electoral reforms on December 9, with an all-party meeting resolving the impasse over the opposition's demand for discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The all-party meeting, chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has decided that the discussion on the 150th Anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' will take place from 12 noon on Monday (December 8), and the debate on election reforms will take place from 12 noon on Tuesday (December 9). (ANI)

