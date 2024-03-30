Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], March 30 (ANI): Expressing her gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, BJP candidate from Kalahandi in Odisha, Malavika Keshari Deo on Saturday said there is a wave in favour of the PM here.

BJP candidate Keshari Deo said, "I would thank the party leadership for giving me this opportunity and responsibility from Kalahandi. Women are excited after 33 per cent reservation for women bill was passed. There is a wave in favour of PM Modi in Kalahandi, and people want him to be the Prime Minister again."

She further stated that just like women in Chhattisgarh were getting Rs 1000 in hand under the Modi government similar plans were in progress for Odisha if double engine government is formed in the state.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged as the dominant party, securing 20 out of the 21 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a single seat.

Odisha has 21 parliamentary constituencies. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress.

The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.

The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. (ANI)

