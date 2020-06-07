India News | Thermal Screening of Guests at Marriage Function in Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): In order to prevent spread of COVID-19 and following the instruction of Uttar Pradesh government, all the guests were screened before entering banquet hall where a marriage function was being held in Moradabad on Saturday.

Thermal screening of all guests was done and they were provided with hand sanitiser and social distancing was maintained at banquet halls in the city.

"Social distancing is being maintained. Guests' hands are being sanitised at gate, screening is being done. All guests have to wear mask. Staff has been given masks, caps and face shields. We had lot of bookings in April and May but they were cancelled," Shiv Miglani, banquet hall's owner told ANI.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had issued SOP for marriage halls saying marriage halls are allowed to open but permission needs to be taken before marriage. Permission for more than 30 people attending the wedding will not be granted. (ANI)

