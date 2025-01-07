New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) 'Thespis', touted to be India's first-ever micro drama festival, is all set to return to the national capital with a repertoire of 30 plays on February 2.

The festival, now in its fourth edition, will showcase 30 plays from various Indian languages in one day, as each play packs emotion, drama, and creativity into a compact 10-minute performance. It will be held at LTG auditorium and is organised by 'Vriksh the Theatre'.

Also Read | HMPV Precautions: Kids, Elderly With Cold and Cough Must Stay at Home To Prevent Human Metapneumovirus Spread, Says Former AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

"I have had the immense privilege of being the Festival Director for all three editions held from 2017 to 2019. Each edition was a groundbreaking success, not only introducing a new format to Indian theatre but also receiving accolades for its unique approach. We are proud to announce that the festival has already achieved two "Best of India" records for its remarkable contributions to the arts,” said Abhilash Pillia, director of the festival in a statement.

Like in the previous years, cash prizes will be awarded in 10 categories, including production, script, direction, actor, actress, and technician. The top honour, 'Best Play', will come with a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Also Read | Sultanpur Shocker: Elderly Man Killed by 3 Sons Over Property Dispute in Hanif Nagar of Uttar Pradesh; Accused Absconding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)