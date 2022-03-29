Srinagar, Mar 28 (PTI) A man, who entered houses posing as a magician or a beggar to steal valuables, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested Mushtaq Ahmad Shah from the Beerwah area of the district, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Tax Rules in India: Crypto Assets to be Taxed From April 1; Here’s All You Need to Know.

According to the complaint, Shah posed as a magician and requested for a cup of tea for showing some magic tricks.

"Later, he offered to do magic with cash and gold, and managed to steal the same, and escaped from the spot," the spokesman said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: 5-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped by Neighbour in Kapurthala.

Upon sustained questioning, Shah confessed his involvement in the commission of the crime, he said.

"On his disclosure, stolen property, including two gold bangles, a pair of earrings, a chain and a ring, were recovered," the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)