Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Unidentified thieves broke open an automated teller machine (ATM) and decamped with Rs 8.29 lakh in Harmara area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night, they said.

There was no security guard at the ATM kiosk and the accused also damaged CCTV cameras installed there, Additional DCP Bajrang Singh said.

He said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Friday and efforts were being made to identify and locate the accused.

