Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 (PTI) Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here has been selected for the prestigious Excellence Award by Quality Circle Forum of India in the recent National Convention on Quality Concepts 2024 in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The TIA was selected for the recognition based on its continuous improvement initiatives undertaken for airport operations, a statement said here on Saturday.

The award ceremony was presided over by Union Minister for Roads and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, it said.

QCFI is recognised as the institution representing The Quality Circle Movement in India and has represented the country in several international forums.

The award jury praised Thiruvananthapuram Airport's initiatives in establishing an effective mechanism to maintain the Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) free from obstacles for safe aircraft operations and sustenance of the biodiversity through its sustainability initiatives, the statement added.

