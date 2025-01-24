New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Gujarat for the death of a Class 8 student from Surat, who allegedly died by suicide after she was allegedly prevented from sitting an internal exam due to unpaid school fees.

The former Delhi Chief Minister said the girl was killed by the greed of the "education mafia nurtured by the BJP."

Reacting to a news report of the incident, Kejriwal stated on X, "This is not suicide, but murder. This innocent girl has been killed by the greed of the education mafia nurtured by the BJP."

Kejriwal further attacked the BJP, claiming their 30-year rule in Gujarat has left poor children "at the mercy" of the "education mafia".

"In the Prime Minister's home state, where the BJP has been ruling for the last 30 years, the BJP has left the poor children at the mercy of the education mafia. Now these people want to stop free education in Delhi too, so that the education mafia can benefit. But I will not let this happen at all. Free education is the right of every child," Kejriwal added in the post.

Azad Samaj Party MP Chandra Shekhar Azad also condemned the suicide of the student and described the incident as a clear reflection of the "commercialisation of education."

"A Dalit girl student of a private school in Surat district of Gujarat was humiliated in front of other children for not paying the fees due to financial constraints. She was forced to sit on the floor for long hours and was even punished by standing near the toilet. The girl, who suffered mental trauma due to this abuse, committed suicide. This incident is not just an attack on a girl's right to education, humanity and sensitivity. This incident is an example of commercialization of education," Chandra Shekhar Azad said on X.

Azad termed the suicide as a warning and said that discussion and action on this issue is necessary.

"This incident is a warning that every daughter should get the right to education and respect. Discussion and action on this issue is necessary so that such incidents do not happen again," Chandra Shekhar Azad added in the post. (ANI)

