Uttar Diwas, or Uttar Pradesh Day 2025, will be celebrated on January 24. This annual commemoration celebrates the day that the state of Uttar Pradesh was formed. Uttar Pradesh Day 2025 marks 76 years of the state’s formation and is sure to be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the state. The celebration of Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day is focused on understanding the history of the state and its contribution to India. As we prepare to celebrate UP Diwas 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Uttar Pradesh Day and its significance. Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day: From Galouti Kebab to Shahi Tukda, 5 Dishes That You Must Try and Celebrate UP Diwas.

When is Uttar Pradesh Day 2025?

Uttar Pradesh Day 2025 will be celebrated on January 24. The annual celebration marks the day that the United Provinces was renamed Uttar Pradesh. The celebration of UP Diwas was first initiated by the UP government in 2017 and has been an annual commemoration ever since.

Significance of Uttar Pradesh Day

Uttar Pradesh Day is marked with special events and commemorations. The observance is focused on highlighting the ways that Uttar Pradesh helps shape the Indian economy and its cultural contributions as well. The celebration of Uttar Pradesh Day is marked with key leaders sharing special regards and wishes and people sharing their favourite memories about the state.

The celebration of Uttar Pradesh Day was proposed by Governor Ram Naik. Uttar Pradesh is known to be India's most populated state, which holds special significance from a political point of view. The celebration is sure to be marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the state. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Uttar Pradesh Day 2025!

