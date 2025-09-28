Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], September 28 (ANI): Odisha's Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to implement the concept of a "knowledge-based economy" in Odisha. He added that this "Purvodaya" (schemes) will bring "Suryodaya" (dawn) of development in India.

While speaking to the media on Saturday on PM Modi's visit to Jharsuguda, Minister Suraj said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed youth in Jharsuguda, Odisha, and in his speech 'from chip to ship', discussed about the Paradip to Jharsuguda Industrial corridor, expansion of seats in IITs, wi-fi enabled campus in around 150 higher education institutions of Odisha. He is working to implement the idea of 'Knowledge-based economy' in Odisha. We think of today as an inspirational day for us. PM Modi praised the Odisha government's efforts in rural development."

The Cabinet Minister Suraj added, "If Odisha is not developed, Purv Bharat (Eastern India) can't develop, and if Eastern India doesn't develop, complete India can't develop, that's why the Prime Minister is repeatedly talking about 'Purvodaya'. This 'Purvodaya' will bring 'Suryodaya' of development in India."

"PM also laid the foundation stone for new hostels, auditoriums, academic and administrative blocks, and modern state-of-the-art facilities at IITs, which are crucial for research and education in India", Minister Suraj added.

On Saturday, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of development works worth over Rs 60,000 crore spanning domains of telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, rural housing sectors, among others, in Odisha's Jharsuguda district.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones for the expansion of eight Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)--Tirupati, Palakkad, Bhilai, Jammu, Dharwad, Jodhpur, Patna, and Indore--at an investment of around Rs. 11,000 crore. The expansion will create capacity for 10,000 new students over the next four years. PM Modi also established eight state-of-the-art research parks, thereby strengthening India's innovation ecosystem and providing a strong push to research and development.

PM Modi launched the Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education (MERITE) Scheme, designed to improve quality, equity, research, and innovation in 275 state engineering and polytechnic institutions across the country.

The Prime Minister also launched the Odisha Skill Development Project Phase II, which will establish World Skill Centres in Sambalpur and Berhampur, covering emerging sectors such as AgriTech, Renewable Energy, Retail, Marine, and Hospitality.

Further, five ITIs will be upgraded into Utkarsh ITIs, 25 ITIs will be developed as Centres of Excellence, and a new Precision Engineering Building will be a place for advanced technical training.

To enhance digital education in the state, the Prime Minister dedicated Wi-Fi facilities across 130 higher education institutions, providing free daily data access to benefit more than 2.5 lakh students.

PM announced that the Central government has recently approved two semiconductor units for Odisha, and a semiconductor park is also set to be established, crediting the strength and potential of the youth of Odisha. PM Modi envisioned a future where the small chip used in phones, televisions, refrigerators, computers, cars, and many other devices will be manufactured in Odisha.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's resolve to achieve self-reliance in every domain--from chips to ships. He stated that a vast industrial corridor is being developed from Paradip to Jharsuguda.

Emphasising the strategic importance of shipbuilding, he noted that any nation aspiring for economic strength must invest in this sector, as it benefits trade, technology, and national security.

PM Modi said that having indigenous ships ensures uninterrupted import-export operations even during global crises. The Prime Minister also referred to a major initiative by the government--a Rs 70,000 crore package for shipbuilding in India. (ANI)

