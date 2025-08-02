Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Congress Kerala MLA Roji Mullanmadakkal John on Saturday welcomed the bail granted to two Kerala-based nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh on human trafficking charges, calling the case "false" and politically motivated.

Speaking to ANI, John said, "After 9 days, the two innocent nuns have got bail. We have been waiting for this from the beginning. Finally, the NIA Court has granted them bail. This was a false case."

Congress MP Jebi Mather said the development had exposed what she called the "real face" of the BJP and its affiliates.

"We are very happy. Now, everyone knows the real face of the BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal. The divisive agenda of RSS, BJP, and Bajrang Dal is clearly visible in this case. We are happy that the sisters will be released today," she said.

Two Kerala-based nuns arrested earlier in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, on charges of human trafficking have been granted bail by a local court, their legal counsel confirmed on Saturday.

The case was filed under Section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Orissa Freedom of Religion Act, 1967.

Advocate Gopa Kumar, representing the nuns, told ANI, "A case of human trafficking was registered under BNS section 143. We argued that this section cannot be applied to the case. So the court has granted bail today. They cannot go out of India and a bail bond of Rs 50,000 each needs to be furnished. The bail will be granted in a few hours."

An advocate representing the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is handling aspects of the case, also confirmed the development.

"The bail order has been passed, and conditional bail has been given to them. The conditions include that they must not leave India and must not influence the investigation. Around five such conditions have been imposed. We have received the court order and will study it in detail," the NIA counsel said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA VD Satheesan said, "We are happy to hear that they got bail. The sad thing is that they were imprisoned for the last 9 days. They have not committed any offence, but they were imprisoned... This has been happening in the BJP-ruled states for so many years. There are 834 incidents that have happened in the last 365 days."

On Friday, a special NIA court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district took up the bail application of three persons, including the two nuns, in the case. The court reserved its order for today. The defence counsel argued that there was no material evidence to suggest that the accused indulged in forcible religious conversion or human trafficking.

The nuns from Kerala were arrested at Durg Railway Station in Chhattisgarh on July 25. (ANI)

