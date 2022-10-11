Saran (Bihar) [India], October 11 (ANI): Attacking the ruling coalition in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said those who claim to be disciples of Jayaprakash Narayan have abandoned the ideology of the socialist leader.

Shah attended the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of the legendary socialist leader, popularly known as JP, at his birthplace in Saran district.

Also Read | NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration for Round 1 Seat Allotment Begins Today, Apply Online at mcc.nic.in.

Addressing a public rally here, the Union Home Minister said Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan spent his whole life for the welfare of the landless, poor, downtrodden and backward.

"The biggest contribution of Jayaprakash Narayan was when he started a massive agitation against corruption and against a government drunk in power that imposed the Emergency in the seventies. In 1973, under Indiraji's leadership, Gujarat had a Congress government with Chimanbhai Patel as CM. Indiraji publicly gave the task of collecting money to governments, corruption started. Students in Gujarat protested and this agitation was led by JP. It changed the government in Gujarat," he said.

Also Read | Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Has Blazed a Trail With 'Flaming Torch' in Past Too.

"He then started a movement in Bihar. Seeing this movement, the rally at Gandhi Maidan in Bihar, Indira Gandhi was perturbed. The PM of the nation was forced to impose the Emergency in the country and put Jayaprakash Narayan in jail," Shah added

He said Indira Gandhi's moves could not stop Jayaprakash Narayan.

"When the Emergency was lifted, JP united the entire opposition and worked towards forming the first non-Congress government in the country. Those who claim to be disciples of Jayaprakash Narayan have sacrificed his ideology," said the Union Minister.

Shah said the Modi government at the Centre is working for the welfare of the poor.

Sitab Diara is the ancestral village of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, located on the UP-Bihar border.

This is Shah's second visit to Bihar within the last three weeks. Shah had addressed a 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' and chaired the BJP state core committee meeting in his two-day visit to Bihar's bordering Purnia and Kishanganj regions on September 23-24.

In August this year, the JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar snapped its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and again joined hands with RJD to form a government in the state. The Congress is also part of the alliance government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)