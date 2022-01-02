Lucknow, Jan 2 (PTI) Union Education Minister and BJP's Uttar Pradesh poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said those who wear red caps, an apparent reference to Samajwadi Party (SP) members, are going to get a major shock in the state assembly elections.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Pradhan said, "Those who had given 'gundaraj' are now talking about giving free electricity. Now, Akhilesh ji is also making claims of building the Ram temple, although everyone knows that it was the SP that fired at devotees of Lord Ram."

"The credibility of those beating the drum of lies is zero. Those wearing red caps are going to get a major shock this time again," he added.

The SP ruled Uttar Pradesh thrice, and Akhilesh Yadav himself was the chief minister for five years, Pradhan said, adding that when Akhilesh Yadav was in power, the condition of electricity supply in the state, barring Azam Khan's Rampur and Yadav's own village Saifai, was dismal and there were frequent power cuts.

Pradhan's tweets came a day after Yadav promised 300 units of free electricity to households if his party was voted to power.

The former chief minister also promised free electricity for irrigation purposes.

A similar promise was made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in September 2021.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party promised 300 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers, waiver of outstanding bills of 38 lakh families and 24-hour power supply.

