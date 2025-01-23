New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday slammed the Samajwadi Party leaders for criticising the Yogi Adityanath government for holding a Cabinet meeting at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Taking a swipe at SP leaders, Poonawalla said that those who organized 'naach-gana' in Saifai ask why a Cabinet meeting was held at Mahakumbh.

"We saw a Cabinet meeting was held at Mahakumbh and many big decisions were taken. But those who organize 'naach-gana' in Saifai ask why a Cabinet meeting was held at Mahakumbh. This is their dual character," Poonawalla told ANI.

The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had attacked the Yogi government over the Cabinet meeting, saying, "Kumbh or Prayagraj is not the place where politics or political decisions should be taken. Organising cabinet meetings at Kumbh is political. Many of us (Samajwadi party leaders) must have gone to take a holy dip but didn't post a picture or tell you (media)."

CM Yogi on Wednesday chaired a cabinet meeting at the Mahakumbh and approved significant schemes for the state. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that a discussion was also held regarding Ardha Kumbh which will be held in 2031. He added that the bridges, roads, hospitals and other development works will be done in Prayagraj.

"During the cabinet meeting, we had discussions regarding the Ardha Kumbh in 2031. Bridges, roads, hospitals and other development works will be done in Prayagraj..." said the Dy CM.

Deputy CM K P Maurya also spoke of the preparations for Ardh Kumbh, "A meeting of the cabinet was held here in Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Big decisions have been taken here. Preparations for 2031 Ardha Kumbh have also started here in Mahakumbh 2025. I cannot express the feeling after taking a holy dip here."

Slamming Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav, Brajesh Pathak said, "Akhilesh Yadav is suffering from a mental disease. He should be treated soon. I pray to Maa Ganga to bless him so that he gets rid of this kind of mentality."

Notably, all 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet were invited to this meeting. Following the meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath, along with the entire cabinet, took the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world. The key 'snan' dates left are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a "water ambulance" stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees.

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. (ANI)

