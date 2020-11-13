Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): Residents of Karnataka's Shivamogga thronged the markets for shopping amid of Diwali season.

The traders are pleased with the arrival of the festival season as their business has started to pick up and there is a significant surge in footfall.

"Business in Shivamogga is good now. Customers are buying more now because rates are at a medium level as compared to high prices before," says Hichak Nagesh, a vegetable wholesaler.

He further said amid of Diwali season, the price of vegetables has also stabilised.

"The price of beans is from Rs 20-30. Onion is between Rs 40-60. The rate of tomato is between Rs 10-15. Most vegetables are under Rs 25. All people can easily consume vegetables," Nagesh said. (ANI)

