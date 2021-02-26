Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): A 'threat letter' was found in the car along with explosive materials from the car found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence on Thursday, said a source in Mumbai Police of Friday.

According to the source, the handwritten letter in 'broken English' was addressed to Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani.

"A letter was also found in the car with the explosives near Antilia. The handwritten letter was in broken English with grammatical mistakes and was addressed to Mukesh and Neeta Ambani. It is basically a threat letter calling the planted explosives a 'trailer' and a warning to return with more preparations to assassinate the whole family later," said the source.

Mumbai Police had deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after explosive materials were found near his residence on Thursday.

"Police deploy police personnel across the city and are conducting searches. The vehicle has been seized for investigation. A letter has been found inside the suspicious vehicle," Mumbai Police said yesterday.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on Thursday evening, near the house of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The bomb squad and police teams have rushed to the site and a probe is underway.

According to Mumbai Police, the vehicle was examined by a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and gelatin, a substance often used to make explosives was recovered from it. (ANI)

