Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): Three of eight persons, who were detained in connection with the Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship, have been arrested, NCB sources said on Sunday.

Sources said, "Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been arrested in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast. They will be produced before the court."

As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20b, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Section 8C refers to prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance while Section 20B is invoked in punishment for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transportation, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or use of cannabis.

Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were detained in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, was taken for medical examination by the NCB earlier today.

On a late Saturday evening, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

"Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast," Sameer Wankhede had earlier said. (ANI)

