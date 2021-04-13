New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man to death and injuring his friend in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

According to police, they received information regarding a quarrel from the area around 2 am.

On reaching the spot, they found Abhimanyu of Khichdipur and Abhishek with stab wounds. They were attacked with knives by a group of men, a senior police officer said.

They were rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where Abhimanyu succumbed to injuries, the officer added.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Kalyanpuri police station, and an investigation is being carried out, the police said.

"During investigation, police arrested three accused persons in connection of the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Deepak Yadav said.

The accused have been identified as Manish (20), Rohit (21) and Arjun (19), all residents of Trilokpuri, Yadav said.

Police said that on Monday, the victims had thrashed Rohit over a petty issue. In order to take revenge, Rohit called his brother Manish and other friends and attacked the victims.

Manish works as a helper at a garment export company in Sector-8, Noida. Rohit works as a labourer and Arjun was working in Vikas Bhawan, ITO, as a sweeper, the police said.

