New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested three individuals for robbing a motorcycle near Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport by impersonating police officers. The case, reported on June 26, was solved within 24 hours, and both the stolen bike and the vehicle used in the crime were recovered.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 7:10 PM near the Mahipalpur underpass, when the victim, Amarpal Singh, a 47-year-old security guard with GMR RAXA, was stopped by three men on a motorcycle. Claiming to be police officers, the accused falsely accused Singh of rash driving, seized his bike keys, and when he questioned their identity, one of the men slapped him. One accused fled with Singh's Hero Splendor, while the other two escaped on a black Bajaj Enticer.

A case was registered at the IGI Airport police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Given the sensitive location, three dedicated teams led by Inspectors Sumit, Satish, and Avdesh were formed. Nearly 300 CCTV cameras across Palam, Airport, and Vasant Kunj areas were scanned, eventually leading investigators to a Bajaj Enticer registered to a man named Siddharth in Shakarpur.

Acting promptly on the lead, the team immediately rushed to Shakarpur, where the registered owner of the motorcycle, Siddharth, was located and apprehended for questioning. To verify his statement, Siddharth's identity was shown to the complainant, who confirmed that Siddharth was not one of the accused involved in the incident.

During interrogation, Siddharth disclosed that he had handed over the motorcycle approximately one year ago to an acquaintance, Garvit Sharma, a 25-year-old BCA graduate from Palam.

Technical surveillance and local inputs led to Garvit's arrest, who confessed to the crime. He said he, along with Prashant Kumar (22, B.Tech) and Aniket Singh (23, MCA), hatched the plan while drinking in a park.

Following leads from Garvit, police arrested Aniket from Kishangarh and Prashant from Dashrath Puri. Both confessed, and the stolen motorcycle was recovered near Janak Cinema, where it had been abandoned.

The investigation in the case continues, and the Delhi Police said that strict legal action will be taken against all three accused. (ANI)

