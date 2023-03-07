New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Three men were arrested in connection with the robbery of nearly Rs 8 lakh in cash and packages from the premises of a courier company in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said on Tuesday.

The police have identified the accused as Bharat (34), Omkar (21) and Ravi (23). They have also recovered Rs 6.45 lakh of the stolen cash and the packages.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Brutally Murders Wife’s Lover, Injures Her in Process in Prayagraj, Accused Arrested.

Two cars used to commit the crime were also seized, the police said.

According to the police, the three accused entered the company premises on Sunday night, took the keys to the locker from two employees at gunpoint and stole Rs 7,90,583.

Also Read | Kerala: Two Paragliders Get Stuck on Over 100-Foot-Tall High Mast Light in Varkala, Rescued Safely (Watch Video).

They also stole 12 packages and the two employees' mobile phones. Before fleeing, they locked the two employees in the washroom and took the CCTV DVR (Digital-Video-Recorder), the police said.

During the probe, it was found that Rs 7.90 lakh in cash, 12 packages, two mobile phones and the CCTV DVR were stolen at gunpoint, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena.

The two employees were examined to establish the suspects' identity. Using technical surveillance and CCTV camera footage, the three accused were nabbed, he said.

Interrogations revealed that Bharat used to work at the courier company as a labourer in 2014 and was aware about its timings and functioning. He wanted to earn money in a short time and made the plan to rob the company with his associates, the senior official added.

On Sunday night, they loaded the packages in their van and the cash was handed over to Bharat. After the robbery, they fled the spot and distributed the cash among themselves. All of them left for their homes in Nangloi, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)