Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three persons including a Cameroon national in separate raids and seized banned drugs Mephedrone and ecstasy, an official said on Wednesday.

Alleged drug peddler Sabir Shoukat Ali was arrested during the operation on Tuesday.

Ali was allegedly involved in the smuggling of ganja to Qatar, and had been earlier arrested for possession of 10 kg of charas.

In another raid, Cameroon national Dina Oliver Nki was arrested with 20 pills of ecstasy, also known as MDMA, the official said.

In a third operation the NCB team seized the drug Mephedrone and arrested one person, he said.

All three were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)