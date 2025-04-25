Guwahati, Apr 25 (PTI) Three Bangladeshis trying to enter India illegally were pushed back by Assam police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The infiltrators were caught and sent back from Sribhumi district, Sarma said in a post on X on Thursday.

The three Bangladesh nationals were identified as Mahi Moni, Siza Nur alias Jhumur, and Md Abu Bakar Siddik.

"With strict vigilance in place, they were swiftly apprehended and pushed back across the border. Good Job," Sarma said, lauding the role of the police force.

Over 330 infiltrators have been pushed back from Assam since August last year.

Vigil along the 1,885-km-long Indo-Bangladesh border in the North East had been intensified since turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country last year.

