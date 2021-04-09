New Delhi, April 9: Over three crore vaccinations have been administered to beneficiaries aged 60-plus, and more than 9.43 crore doses have been given till 9 am on Friday, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan while addressing 24th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 through video-conference today.

Detailing the achievements of the world's largest vaccination drive, the Union Health Minister said that India has also supported the global community through Vaccine Maitri, under which 6.45 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been exported to 85 countries.

"3.58 crore doses have been supplied to 25 countries under commercial contracts, 1.04 crore to 44 countries as grants and 1.82 crore to 39 countries under COVAX," the Minister said. India Reports 1,31,968 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest Single Day Spike So Far.

He also added that there have been no fresh coronavirus cases in the last seven days in 149 districts. Eight districts have reported no new cases of the virus in the last 14 days; three districts in last 21 days and 63 districts in the last 28 days. The health Minister further highlighted the total tests conducted and Health Infrastructure availability.

"Till now, we have conducted a total of 25,71,98,105 tests and 13,64,205 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. Total number of labs available in our country is 2,449 with 1,230 government testing labs and 1,219 private testing labs," he said.

He also stated that the country has substantially ramped up the hospital infrastructure for management of coronavirus. Total COVID Care Centres have also been set up with 28 COVID Care Centres alone in Delhi with 9,421 total isolation beds. He also gave a descriptive detail about status of Medical Equipment disbursed to states in terms of Total Ventilators availability, Total PPEs and Total N95 masks distributed in States/UTs/Central Institutions. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present in the meeting along with other dignitaries.

